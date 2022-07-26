No wedding planned between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for December

The similarity in the name ‘Cactus Jack’ has swept netizens into a wild rumor about an alleged upcoming marriage between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. The formal denial of this false information has been provided by a reliable source.

The Kardashian family still targeted by rumors

The web is often not lacking in information conveyed without much basis. The one that circulated recently speaks of a union between Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott for December. Page Six gives details on this affair which is only a rumor after all.

He specifies that the noise of the wedding started when the kardashian family went to Craig to dine in white. Internet users have concluded that it may have been a bridal shower.

The discovery of “Cactus Jack” and “Mother Goose” in a marriage register provided for December 10 consolidated the theory. The names have been linked to the record company of Travis and to Kylie. Ordering a sculpture Daum Crystal garden cactus of $36,000 participated in the speculation.

However, a denial was brought by a person working for the skincare brand of Kylie Jenner. She specifies that there was no bridal shower.

Otherwise, Kourtney Kardashian shed light on a rumor about her son mason. The young boy is accused of disclosing information about his family with a fake account.