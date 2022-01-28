No, Wish won’t say goodbye to Italy from March 1st (updated)

Wishthe famous store where you can find (literally) everything, will close each operation in Italy from March 1, 2022. Wish itself is communicating it these days to its registered users, via an email that we report at the end of the article.

From the first day of March it will therefore no longer be possible make purchases on wish.com from Italy, not even through the official app. All orders placed first of this date will be regularly evaded in the necessary time, unless the individual sellers decide otherwise (in this case you will have to deal with them, the Wish account will still remain active even after March 1st for similar situations).