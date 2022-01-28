No, Wish won’t say goodbye to Italy from March 1st (updated)

Wishthe famous store where you can find (literally) everything, will close each operation in Italy from March 1, 2022. Wish itself is communicating it these days to its registered users, via an email that we report at the end of the article.
From the first day of March it will therefore no longer be possible make purchases on wish.com from Italy, not even through the official app. All orders placed first of this date will be regularly evaded in the necessary time, unless the individual sellers decide otherwise (in this case you will have to deal with them, the Wish account will still remain active even after March 1st for similar situations).
This also means that any form of promotional credit it must be used by 1 March, otherwise it will become useless. So spend any time in advance Wish Cash, Rewards or any other bonus you may have on Wish.
The precise reasons behind this choice are unknown, but it is easy to imagine that behind everything there is a mere one business reason: probably the sales on Wish in Italy were not going so well as to justify the investment. And given the often questionable quality (in many ways) of the goods that could be found there, perhaps it could be better this way. If you had personal experiences in this regard, however, we invite you to share them in the space of comments below.
Update 28/01/2022 at 11:43
Wish prepares the farewell to several markets, but apparently Italy is not among them. We apologize for having mistakenly reported this in the first place. The above email probably referred to a foreign user, but we have no way of verifying this by not having posted it first.
A long list of countries in which Wish will no longer operate from March 1st, exactly as described above, is available in the official Wish Italia FAQ, but Italy is not among them. Therefore, barring further denials, Wish should continue to operate in our country, at least in the near future.