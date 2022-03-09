No wonder they don’t give one, Reynoso’s new pretext in Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso spoke before the duel against Montreal

March 08, 2022 9:00 p.m.

John Reynoso has given the press conference prior to the duel between Blue Cross against Montreal in the Concachampions Quarterfinals where they will seek to gain an advantage in the Azteca stadium for the return leg in Canada.

It must be remembered that the Celestes are going through a bad moment where they have not won in the last three league games where they have added only one point in addition to spinning the same games at home without winning.

Given this situation, the Peruvian coach commented that he will have a difficult duel against Montreal where he showed that the teams of the mls They have improved their game in the last ten years so they will not have an easy game against the Canadians.

These statements did not sit well with the fans of Blue Cross Well, he showed weakness before the MLS in addition to beginning to make excuses according to the followers for which he was criticized on social networks.

What were Juan Reynoso’s words?

“The MLS teams are no longer the ones of 10 years ago, now they are powerful and physical, what we are missing is what we have been trying to correct, which is to be more forceful and have better marking in our area. Tomorrow we have a test against a team that made Santos look very bad and we will have to be with due attention and if we do not have a good comeback they can catch us on the counterattack”, mentioned the coach.

