No, you don’t need to walk 10,000 steps to lose weight and stay fit.

The physical activity it is good for the heart, body and mind. We cannot ignore its numerous benefits, no matter how lazy or various excuses we make.

Regular physical activity can prevent and help manage heart diseasetype 2 diabetes and cancer, which cause nearly three quarters of deaths worldwide, says the World Health Organization (WHO) in its Guidelines on physical activity and sedentary habits.

Physical activity can also reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. And the list of advantages does not end there. Physical exercise improves concentration, learning and well-being in general.

time and intensity

To improve health and well-being, and in the process lose some weight, the body recommends at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate aerobic activity per week (or the equivalent in vigorous activity) for all adults, and an average of 60 minutes of moderate aerobic physical activity per day for children and adolescents.

That would be the general recommendation. And the guiding principle: doing some physical activity is better than being completely inactive.

10,000 steps daily

Whenever we are going to do physical exercise, two questions: how long and what intensity is appropriate. For years, the idea has been spread that 10,000 steps daily It is the ideal to lead a healthy life. But that belief does not have scientific support.

According to a 2004 investigation, the 10,000 step goal grew out of an advertising campaign by a Japanese company. The company launched a pedometer on the market: Manpo-keia name that can be translated as “10,000 step meter”.

But several studies have questioned this claim. An investigation published in JAMA Network Open analyzed whether step volume or intensity was associated with premature mortality between middle-aged white and black men and women.

2,110 adults were followed up with a mean follow-up of 10.8 years. Specifically, they evaluated whether participants who took at least 7,000 steps a day, compared to those who took less than 7,000 steps a day, had a 50% to 70% lower risk of mortality.

Based on the findings, higher daily step volume was not found to be associated with a lower risk of premature all-cause mortality among middle-aged black and white men and women.

No scientific evidence

Another investigation, this time taking as a sample 18,289 American women from the Women’s Health Study who agreed to participate, wearing an accelerometer during waking hours for seven days between 2011 and 2015.

Their findings: Among older women, only about 4,400 steps a day were associated with significantly lower mortality rates compared to approximately 2,700 steps per day. With more steps per day, mortality rates progressively decreased before leveling off at about 7,500 steps per day. Thus, step intensity was not clearly associated with lower mortality rates after accounting for total steps per day.





