Noah Baumbach’s ‘White Noise’ will open the 2022 Venice Film Festival

Waiting for the Venice International Film Festival to reveal its complete program this Tuesday, July 26, the organization wanted to get ahead of the curve by announcing the film chosen to kick off this new edition of the Mostra, the number 79, which will take place from August 31 to September 10. Is about White Noise of Noah Baumbachthe director who already received an excellent reception at the Lido when he presented story of a marriage in 2019 starring Scarlett Johansson Y Adam Driver.

The choice too confirms the good understanding of the Mostra with Netflixsince both films by the New York filmmaker are from the giant of the streaming platform streaming. White Noisewho will also be one of the candidates in the fight for the Golden Lion, recounts in its cast with an Adam Driver which on this occasion shares the limelight with Greta Gerwig. Based on an acclaimed novel by Don DeLillo 1985, and published here under the title of Background noise, it is the first time that Baumbach does not work with an original idea of ​​his own. The argument focuses on the life of a college professorwho resides with his wife and four children and stepchildren, facing a year that will be dramatic.

“Baumbach has made an original, ambitious and compelling piece of art in which he carefully deploys different registers: dramatic, ironic, satirical. The result is a film that examines our obsessions, doubts and fears the way they were captured in the 1980s. , and still containing very clear references to contemporary reality“, he assured Alberto Barberathe artistic director of the Venice Film Festival.





An edition, that of 2022, which promises after other titles such as Blondethe biopic on Marilyn Monroe with Anne of Arms who has directed Andrew Dominic either Bard, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths of Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu (both acquired by Netflix), in addition to Don’t Worry Darling with Harry Styles Y Florence Pugh either journey to paradisethe romantic comedy starring George Clooney Y Julia Roberts.

It has also been rumored with the possibility that the version on Pinocchio of William of the Bullmade in animation stop-motion and also for Netflix, be another of the great firsts of the contest. It should be remembered that the Mexican director won the Golden Lion in 2017 with the shape of waterand that in the end it would become months later the great winner at the Oscar awards ceremony.

