Noah Cyrus overcame his addiction

The American singer was addicted to a tranquilizer for two years, before being able to free herself from it in 2020.

Noah Cyrus, 22, will release his debut album, “The Hardest Part,” on September 16, 2022. imago images/Cover-Images

During his teenage years, Noah Cyrus, who supports the animal cause , went through a complicated period. When she was 18, her then-boyfriend made her addicted to Xanax, an anxiety-reducing drug. He was also addicted to it. “It had become a way for us to bond,” said the 22-year-old American singer in “ Rolling Stone”. I wanted to be what he wanted. I thought everyone did that.”

Noah, who grew up in the spotlight alongside big sister Miley Cyrus , was “surrounded by people who could easily get Xanax.” She preferred to take this anxiolytic rather than party drugs. However, the young woman often felt like she was in “a bottomless pit”. During the pandemic, Noah slept until 8 p.m. and even had memory loss. During an interview that ultimately never aired, the artist had to struggle to stay awake. “I would doze off completely and fall asleep. I was unable to hold my head up or keep my eyes open, because I was somewhere else,” she lamented.

It was in 2020 that the American was able to get rid of her addiction. She is proud of it. “Now I wake up in the morning and I can look in a mirror and go about my day without hating myself,” assured Noah, who will release his debut album, “The Hardest Part,” on September 16, 2022.

( lja )