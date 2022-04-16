Noah Ryan Alexander, the son of Alba Reyes, is discharged

“Good news!”, He shared this afternoon of Holy Friday the model and businesswoman Alba Reyeswho announced that They have released their newborn son, Noah Ryan Alexander.

“Thank you all for your prayers, I know they were heard because the day after my ‘post’, his levels started to drop. Two days later, they ruled out sepsis, and three days later we go home. We have to continue monitoring closely, and we still need a screening test that they had to repeat and the results reach us in a few days, so we continue to pray until everything is stable and everything comes out negative,” continued the 40-year-old woman from Cidreña.

In her message, Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2004 thanked God for what she described as a “miracle.”

The second runner-up in Miss Universe 2004 promised that when they are leaving the hospital she will do a “live” because she understands that her son has many “grandparents” and “uncles” on social networks.

Last Tuesday, Reyes took to his social networks to ask for prayers in favor of his newborn son. In her message, the actress also stated that she had not wanted to say anything in the hope that everything would improve, but unfortunately it had not been so.

“He has been hospitalized for 4 days (we never left the hospital) and, although his condition is stable, he has not shown improvement, on the contrary, it has worsened a little and could be very dangerous. So I ask you to put him in prayer so that he begins to respond to treatment and we can go home together soon, “continued the Puerto Rican beauty.

The birth occurred at 9:52 at night. This was announced by the former beauty queen through social networks, who at the beginning of last October, announced her pregnancy.

“These photos capture perhaps the most intimate moment that I have shared publicly but you have been part of my most important and happy moments, as well as the most difficult and tragic moments so I wanted to share this moment with all of you where my tears are of happiness. absolute. Thank you for your support, and love always for me and the last few months for all your prayers for my pregnancy and my baby, ”she explained in the publication along with a short video in which she shows emotion holding her son in her arms.

As reported, Noah Ryan Alexander was born in the city of Ponce, at the San Lucas Hospital, because this town of Ponce has been part of many important events in his personal and professional life, so “now I have a son from Ponce.”