Noah Schnapp confirms Will’s sexuality in ‘Stranger Things’: he is gay and in love with Mike

Rumors that the character of will byers is gay have been unleashed after the premiere of the fourth season of the Netflix series stranger things. The fans of the series did not hesitate to draw their own conclusions in the scenes in which we see Will crying and talking to Mike in an attitude in which he seems to have feelings for him.

In a recent interview with Variety magazine, the actor confirmed that, indeed, Will Byers is gay and in love with Mike: “It’s pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They’ve been intentionally bringing him out in previous seasons,” Noah said.

“Even in the first season they hinted at it, and slowly this storyline grew. I think in season four it was just me playing this character who loves his best friend and struggles with whether or not he’s going to be accepted and feeling like it’s a mistake and it doesn’t belong there. Will has always felt this way“, explained the young actor about his character.

He also wanted to emphasize how important it is for viewers to feel identified with his character: “All his friends have a girlfriend, and they all fit into different clubs. Will has never really fit in anywhere. I think that’s why so many people come to me and say they love Will and identify with him so much, because he’s such a real character.”