Noah Schnapp has a summer job: “It kept me grounded”

Despite his “Stranger Things” fame, Noah Schnapp is the last person you’d expect to see working at your local pool.

As the young actor explains to Flaunt, not necessarily needs to his summer job as a lifeguard to pay the bills. For Schnapp, it’s simply something that allows him to stay true to himself and helps him remember where he came from, despite his TV stardom. “It’s kind of a just-for-fun thing'”he says about his work as a lifeguard. “I grew up with a normal life and normal friends and stuff outside of ‘Stranger Things,’ so it kept me grounded.”

Courtesy of Flaunt

Now that Schnapp has officially graduated from high school, his plans beyond the scope of the “Stranger Things” universe continue to expand. A recent TikTok video showed Schnapp’s family reacting to his exciting admission to the University of Pennsylvania, where he plans to study business. He defends his major to Flaunt, explaining that although he initially thought of pursuing an acting degree, he felt that “acting was a bit repetitive” and that he “wanted to try something new.” The actor points to his “Stranger Things” co-star, Millie Bobby Brown, who made a similar decision and is currently studying social services at Purdue University.

“Millie is doing the same thing with her education: she is learning about other things”He says. “I thought it would make more sense to do something different. And business was pretty clear to me next.”. But in the meantime, she’s enjoying the last of her summer, working and getting ready for school like any other teenager (minus the millions of fans).