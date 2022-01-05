Nobel laureate Krugman insists that bitcoin has no legitimate uses

Prominent economist Paul Krugman started the new year by making another snub at bitcoin, claiming in a tweet that the world’s largest cryptocurrency has almost no legitimate use. Krugman believes fiat currencies will run into a number of other political and social problems that you simply won’t be able to solve with the help of cryptocurrencies. However, crypto advocates argue that Krugman’s views are too short-sighted as he ignores recent technological developments within the bitcoin community.

Ray Dalio, who has repeatedly called junk money, also spoke out in favor of bitcoin last year, but recently made it clear that he simply wanted to recognize the best cryptocurrency as a means of diversification. The legendary hedge fund manager continues to back his prediction that governments could potentially ban bitcoin.

Last May, Krugman wrote that he had given up trying to predict bitcoin’s “immediate death”, arguing that his cult can survive “indefinitely”. In an editorial published by the New York Times, Krugman wrote that cryptocurrency was “a long-lasting Ponzi scheme” that can be compared to the fiction orchestrated by Bernie Madoff. Finally, the Nobel laureate argued that the value of the largest cryptocurrency is being inflated by unsubstantiated claims about the imminent demise of fiat money.