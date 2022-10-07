News

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: the Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian organization Memorial and the Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties are awarded

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize

Belarusian political activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian human rights organization Memorial, and the Ukrainian human rights organization Center for Civil Liberties are the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize.

They were honored for their work in protecting the fundamental rights of citizens and demonstrating the importance of civil society in building peace and democracy, the Nobel Committee said.

The laureates represent, said the Committee, the civil society of their countries of origin and “have promoted for many years the right to criticize power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens”.

The Committee highlighted the “extraordinary” effort of these two organizations and the activist to “document war crimes, human rights abuses and abuse of power.”

