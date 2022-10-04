Nobel Prize for Medicine 2022: how the scientist Svante Pääbo did to reconstruct the Neanderthal’s DNA, an “apparently impossible” task

Drafting

Imagine that all the pages of a dictionary had been destroyed in a paper shredder and you had to reconstruct the work.

Imagine that, in addition, the thousands of strips of paper from that dictionary were mixed with those of thousands of other books that were also shredded.

To that mountain of confetti, pour a cup of coffee on top.

The result: a huge pasted ball that mixes millions of letters, minimal segments of a text that has become illegible, and confuses them within itself.

Could you rearm the dictionary?

This is how the Swedish scientist described Svante Pääbo in the documentary First Peoples (“First peoples”, of the American public television network, PBS) the difficulty that it implied for him, or for any other person, the reconstruction of the DNA of the Neanderthal after tens of thousands of years extinct.

The passage of time, the corrosion of the possible remains of these humans prior to the Homo sapiensinteraction with bacteria and fungi over hundreds of centuries, and interaction with modern humans made it impossible to put the pieces back together.

“There are all kinds of DNA damage that can cause you to determine wrong sequences, especially when you start with very few molecules, and there is also human DNA contamination that is almost everywhere,” Pääbo wrote in a paper published in 1989.

image source, Nobel Prize Caption, The Swedish Svante Pääbo was awarded for his contribution to health based on his study of human evolution.

But Pääbo and his team succeeded, and thanks to this he won the 2022 Nobel Prize for Medicine on Monday.

“Through his pioneering research, Svante Pääbo achieved something seemingly impossible: sequencing the Neanderthal genomean extinct relative of modern humans,” the Nobel committee said in announcing its decision.

The key in ancient Egypt

To understand the process that led Pääbo, 67, to the reconstruction of the Neanderthal genome, it is necessary to go back to his adolescence.

When he was 13 years old, his mother took him on vacation to Egypt.

There he became fascinated with the country’s ancient culture and archaeology, so he came back convinced that he wanted to become an Egyptologist.

When it was time for him to start university, Pääbo entered the University of Uppsala, 70 kilometers northwest of Stockholm, and began a degree in Egyptology.

However, after two years he realized that it was not what he aspired to in his life. The career was oriented towards the study of hieroglyphic grammar, and he had dreamed of discovering mummies and pyramids.

“It was not at all the romantic and Indiana Jones type that I thought it was,” Pääbo told the BBC a few years ago.

It was for this reason that he switched to medicine and then studied for a doctorate in molecular genetics, which led him to link his interest from adolescence with his professional field.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Svante Pääbo devoted his research in recent decades to Neanderthal DNA.

“I began to realize that we had all these technologies to clone DNA, but no one seemed to have applied it to archaeological remains, particularly Egyptian mummies,” Pääbo said in a profile of him published by the US National Academy of Sciences. .

Thus, could have its own genomic time machine.

The restlessness led him to study the DNA of mummies and, a few years later, to move to California to investigate ancient DNA at UC Berkeley.

He then continued his work in Munich, Germany, where he devoted himself to mammoths and bears that lived in caves.

Despite the difficulties, not only did he not give up, but over time he proposed something much more ambitious: decipher Neanderthal DNA and how it differs from modern humans.

Without looking for it, he had created a new discipline in science: the paleogenomics.

Skeletal remains of 40,000 years

Pääbo was hired in the late 1990s by the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany.

He came from working on the mitochondrial DNA of Neanderthals and there he was offered a qualitative leap: to investigate the DNA nucleus.

“At the new institute, Pääbo and his team constantly improved methods for isolating and analyzing DNA from archaic bone remains. The research team took advantage of new technical advances that made DNA sequencing very efficient,” he said in a statement. the Karolinska Institute, in charge of awarding the Nobel Prize for Medicine.

image source, Nobel Prize Caption, According to the committee that awards the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, Svante Pääbo has succeeded in creating an entirely new discipline: paleogenomics.

The study of the Neanderthal genome took Neanderthal bone fragments from about 40,000 years ago that preserved the DNA code in a good way.

And one factor that contributed to this happening was cannibalism among these hominids.

“When we analyzed the samples we noticed that, quite often, we had more success with bone fragments that actually had cut marks or had been deliberately broken. According to paleontologists, that suggested these individuals had been eaten,” Pääbo told him. to the BBC.

“If you separate the meat from these little bits of bone and throw them in the corner of the cavern, where they dry quickly, they will have less microbial activity and will dry much faster,” he added.

“We have cannibalism to thank for the success of our Neanderthal project,” he said.

Pääbo used modern DNA sequencing technology and created laboratories with high standards of cleanliness to prevent sample contamination.

He then analyzed millions of DNA fragments and used statistical techniques to isolate them from genes that were modern contaminants.

With this, he not only reconstructed the DNA of the Neanderthal but also found links between its genome and that of the modern human -which proves that the Homo sapiens they had sexual relations and offspring with Neanderthals – and, in turn, discovered another species of hominids that lived mainly in Asia: the Denisovans.

A series of discoveries that prompted the meticulous Swedish researcher to receive one of the most outstanding international awards.