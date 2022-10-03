Nobel Prize in Medicine for discoveries of the genome in extinct species

The Medicine Nobel Prize 2022 it’s for swedish Svante Pääbo for their discoveries about him genome of extinct hominids and human evolutionreported the Nobel Assembly of the Karolinska Institute from Stockholm.

Pääbo has established “an entirely new scientific discipline, paleogenomics. By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, his discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human.

The laureate “discovered that there had been a transfer of genes from these now-extinct hominids to Homo sapiens. This ancient gene flow for modern humans has physiological relevance today, for example by affecting how our immune systems react to infections.”

In addition, the Karolinska Institute highlighted that the winner “achieved something apparently impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of modern humans.”

“He also made the sensational discovery of an extinct hominin, the Denisovan, entirely from genome data recovered from a little finger bone sample,” Karolinska explained.

The Nobel Prize for Medicine is the first of the round of these prestigious prizes, which will be followed by the announcements on successive days of Physics, Chemistry, Literature, Peace and finally Economics, next Monday.

With information from EFE