Nobel Prize in Medicine for hominin genomics

On Monday morning, Sweden’s Karolinska Institute announced the winner of the Nobel Prize in Medicine: Svante Pääbo, a Swedish biologist and specialist in evolutionary genetics for “his findings on the genomes of extinct hominids and human evolution.”

For the committee in charge, Pääbo’s investigative work has allowed the sequencing of the Neanderthal genome, one of the ancestors of modern human beings; a task that was considered ‘impossible’ by experts. However, this is not the only great merit of the researcher, since he discovered an extinct hominid, known as Denisova, which he achieved from genome data recovered from a small finger bone sample.

Today, the Nobel Prize in Medicine is recognized for detecting gene transfer between Neanderthals and the Homo sapienswhich is evidenced in certain physiological responses of human beings. “An example is the EPAS1 gene, also called the ancestral gene, which confers a high-altitude survival advantage, common among modern Tibetans and almost identical to the gene of extinct Denisovans, and which confers high-altitude survival advantage. Other examples are the Neanderthal genes that still mediate the adaptive immune response against different types of infections”points out the Karolinska Institute in the official statement.

Pääbo’s discoveries have given rise to a new area of ​​research: paleogenomics. Unlike other winners, this is the first time that the Swedish academy has taken into account studies on human evolution from a ‘transcendental’ approach, whose impact is impossible to measure at the present time.

“We were unaware of the genetic differences between Homo sapiens and our closest extinct relatives until the Swedish researcher identified them. His line of research focuses on analyzing the functional implications of these differences with the ultimate goal of explaining what makes us intrinsically human”affirmed the committee that chose the new Nobel Prize for Medicine.

Who is the 2022 Nobel Prize in Medicine?

Svante Pääbo is the son of another Nobel laureate in Medicine, Sune Bergström, who received the prize in 1982. Pääbo was born in Stockholm, Sweden in 1955. In 1999 he founded the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology in Leipzig, Germany, where he continues his research work . As documented by El País, today the laboratory produces organoids that mimic the human brain to discover mechanisms that are different from those of other extinct hominids.

