Nobel Prize in Medicine for the Swedish Svante Pääbo for sequencing the DNA of Neanderthal man

Swedish researcher Svante Pääbo was distinguished with the Nobel Prize in Medicine and Physiology 2022 for having achieved the genomic sequencing of Neanderthal man – an extinct relative of current humans – from which a new scientific discipline was created, paleogenomics, the Karolinska Institute in Sweden announced Monday.

“Through his pioneering research, Pääbo achieved something seemingly impossible: sequencing the genome of the Neanderthal, an extinct relative of modern humans,” the official Nobel website reported.

The investigator also discovered a previously unknown hominin, Denisova, and managed to elucidate “a transfer of genes from these now extinct hominids to Homo sapiens after the migration out of Africa about 70,000 years ago” had occurred.







From the organization of the Nobel Prize they explained that “this ancient flow of genes to current humans has physiological relevance today, for example, affecting the way our immune system reacts to infections.”

Pääbo’s fundamental research gave rise to an entirely new scientific discipline: paleogenomics.

“By revealing the genetic differences that distinguish all living humans from extinct hominins, their discoveries provide the basis for exploring what makes us uniquely human,” they explained.

