Nobel Prize in Medicine or Physiology 2022 for Svante Pääbo, father of paleogenetics

“Svante Pääbo’s contribution to knowledge is extraordinary. In addition to conceiving the advances in paleogenetics that have opened up a whole wealth of new research, Svante Pääbo knew how to integrate the classic disciplines of paleontology and archeology into a new scientific paradigm with the development of the most avant-garde research techniques”, he explains to Science Media Center Antonio Rosas, research professor in the Paleobiology department at the National Museum of Natural Sciences, CSIC.

Professor Pääbo, who has worked in academia for 40 years, works at the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology from Germany.

Last yearthe Medicine Prize went to the American couple David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian for their discoveries on temperature and touch receptors, which have been used to develop treatments for a wide range of diseases and conditions, including chronic pain.

The next Nobels:

Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the physics prize on Tuesday, chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, peace on Friday and economics on Monday.