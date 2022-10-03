Nobel week kicks off with the announcement of the Prize for Medicine and Physiology

This content was published on 03 October 2022 – 06:08

Copenhagen, Oct 3 (EFE).- The Nobel week starts this Monday with the announcement of the winners in Medicine or Physiology by the Karolinska Institute.

Until October 10, the announcements of Chemistry, Physics, Literature, Peace and Economy will continue, this last award being the only one that is not stipulated in the will of the inventor Alfred Nobel.

The announcement of the Medicine Prize will be followed by Physics on Tuesday, Chemistry on Wednesday, Literature on Thursday, Peace on Friday -the only one that is announced and delivered in Olso and not in Stockholm- and on Monday the of Economy.

Strictly speaking, this last prize is called the Bank of Sweden Prize in Homage to Alfred Nobel.

The other categories were determined in his will by the inventor of dynamite, who bequeathed his fortune to offer recognition to those who excelled in the sciences, in literature, and in the pursuit of peace.

Nobel, who had no children but relatives who could have been his heirs, argued that inherited fortunes were a disaster.

Thus, he arranged in his will that his money be invested in real estate and insurance, and that the interest be divided into five equal parts to reward personalities in as many fields, regardless of their nationality.

Six decades later, the Bank of Sweden established the prize for Economics, which has been awarded since 1969.

All Nobel Prize winners follow a similar election process: scientists, academics or university professors nominate their candidates and the different Nobel committees establish various criteria to choose the winner or winners, up to three per prize.

And they have the same economic endowment, this year of 10 million Swedish crowns (916,000 euros or 882,000 dollars). EFE

