Nobody Buys Chris Brown’s NFT Collection

Have you ever wanted to own an animated 3D rendering of Chris Brown harnessing the energy of the Metaverse? If so, you’re probably one of the 297 people who purchased the singer’s new Breezyverse NFT collection.

Launching on July 1, Breezyverse is a brutal example of celebrity adoption of NFTs gone wrong. Like the popular Bored Ape Yacht Club or Doodles NFT Collections, Breezyverse is a set of 10,000 NFTs. Each shares a similar model – in this case, an animation of Chris Brown standing on rubble before heroically posing – but with different traits. Sometimes the moon is in the background, other times Chris Brown is solid gold.

But, unlike Brown’s albums, the NFT collection was not a success. Hyped NFT collections regularly sell out in less than an hour, many in less than a minute. After a week of being on sale, only 297 Breezyverse NFTs have been sold. This represents approximately 3% of the total collection.

With crypto in the midst of a dramatic crisis, it’s hard for new collections to thrive. But Chris Brown and the team behind Breezyverse complicated it by pricing each NFT at 0.35 ether, or $440. Typically, new collections are launched at a price below 0.1 ether ($126). Since the stock market crash, which saw the price of ether plummet 67% year-to-date, “free mints” have become commonplace, with creators selling NFTs for free in the hopes of earning money. money by taking a 5- or 7% Secondary Sales Discount.

Breezyverse is aimed at Browns fans, with the website promising holders exclusive utilities like free VIP concert tickets, meetups, and video calls with Brown. Unfortunately, the NFT market is mostly filled with people less interested in VIP gigs and more interested in flipping NFTs for profit.

The Breezyverse team was contacted for comment but did not immediately respond.

It is a reminder of the delta between crypto speculators and the general public. Over $25 billion was spent on NFTs last year, a huge pile of money that many celebrities and companies have tried unsuccessfully to get a share. Last year, WWE attempted to sell 500 John Cena-themed NFTs, but only 37 of them were purchased – which the actor and wrestler called a “catastrophic failure”. Ubisoft has integrated NFTs into its Ghost Recon Breakpoint game, but players rejected it en masse.

Chris Brown is one of many musicians jumping into the NFT space. Snoop Dogg and Eminem in June released a new music video featuring their Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT while Pharrell Williams has been appointed Chief Brand Officer for the Doodles NFT collection. Madonna has teamed up with Beeple, the artist behind last year’s famous $69 million NFT sale, for three pieces that sold in six figures each.