Nobody can beat me, I’m in my best shape: Canelo Álvarez

Just a few days after returning to the ring in search of a new world championship, the Mexican boxer Saúl Álvarez affirmed that at this moment he does not believe that anyone can defeat him, since he assures that he is in its best shape.

“This is boxing but no one can beat me right nowI feel at my best. And no disrespect to other fighters. There are some great fighters. But I feel at my best. I feel strong, I feel in my best shape“, He pointed out in statements collected by Boxing Scene.

the of Jalisco He stated that he always tries to correct his shortcomings with new practices when preparing for his next match.

“Forever we are trying to do something [nuevo] in the gym. we try to don’t make the same mistakes What did I do in my last fight? So we’re always working on something,” he added.

Canelo Álvarez, who has a record of 57 fights won, two draws and a single setback (against Floyd Mayweather), stressed that he maintains the motivation that led him to be considered one of the best pound-for-pound fighters on the planet, so the work ‘doesn’t weigh him down’.

“I don’t come to the gym like, ‘Oh I have to train because I have a big fight‘. This is part of my life. These kinds of fights, these kinds of challenges, they motivate me. These kinds of fights, big fights like this, make me feel motivated,” he said.

Saul Alvarez will be measured at Dmitry Bivol on May 7 at the T Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, in a clash for the light heavyweight belt of the world boxing association.

He comes from signing a 2021 in which he became the undisputed super middleweight champion, beating undefeated fighters of the caliber of Caleb Plant Y Billy Joe Saunders.

