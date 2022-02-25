Nobody can catch Adama

The player with the most character
The Barça winger, who gave two assists, was the player with the most character in Naples
Adama Traore he regained ownership after resting at the beginning in Valencia and was instrumental in the 2-4 victory in Naples that led to qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The winger gave two goal assists, the first to Jordi Albaagainst the 0-1, enduring the attacks of the rivals, who tried to grab him without success, and the second to Aubameyang, at 1-4, although in this case shared with the technical gesture of Frankie de Jongwho let the ball pass.
He was a nuisance with his powerful internships for Mario Ruy, taking out numerous centers that already seemed impossible. One of them was poisoned and almost made it 1-5 at the time. Xavi Hernandez He changed shortly after the end with the homework done.
read also
show comments
{“allowComment”:”allowed”,”articleId”:”article-1001755637″,”url”:”https:\/\/www.mundodeportivo.com\/futbol\/fc-barcelona\/20220224\/1001755637\ /nobody-grab-adama.html”,”livefyre-url”:”article-1001755637″}
Loading next content…