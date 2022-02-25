Nobody can catch Adama

Adama Traore he regained ownership after resting at the beginning in Valencia and was instrumental in the 2-4 victory in Naples that led to qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The winger gave two goal assists, the first to Jordi Albaagainst the 0-1, enduring the attacks of the rivals, who tried to grab him without success, and the second to Aubameyang, at 1-4, although in this case shared with the technical gesture of Frankie de Jongwho let the ball pass.

He was a nuisance with his powerful internships for Mario Ruy, taking out numerous centers that already seemed impossible. One of them was poisoned and almost made it 1-5 at the time. Xavi Hernandez He changed shortly after the end with the homework done.

