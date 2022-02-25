Nobody can catch Adama

James 4 hours ago Sports Leave a comment 74 Views

The player with the most character

The Barça winger, who gave two assists, was the player with the most character in Naples

Adama, unstoppable in the 0-1 play

Adama, unstoppable in the 0-1 play

Pep Morata/MD

Nobody can catch Adama

Adama Traore he regained ownership after resting at the beginning in Valencia and was instrumental in the 2-4 victory in Naples that led to qualification for the round of 16 of the Europa League. The winger gave two goal assists, the first to Jordi Albaagainst the 0-1, enduring the attacks of the rivals, who tried to grab him without success, and the second to Aubameyang, at 1-4, although in this case shared with the technical gesture of Frankie de Jongwho let the ball pass.

He was a nuisance with his powerful internships for Mario Ruy, taking out numerous centers that already seemed impossible. One of them was poisoned and almost made it 1-5 at the time. Xavi Hernandez He changed shortly after the end with the homework done.

read also

show comments

Loading next content…

Source link

About James

Check Also

After 18 years of hegemony, the Big 4 lost the top of the world

Over time, those inside and outside the world of tennis had become accustomed to a …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved