Nobody expected it and some even hate it, but this series has come to Netflix like a hurricane and does not give your head a break – Series news

A ‘thriller’ full of twists and starring Matt Bomer that has quickly become one of the most popular on the streaming platform: this is ‘Dualidad’.

Premiered last Friday June 19 in a week in which the house of the dragon Y She-Hulk: Lawyer She-Hulk were destined to take center stage, the new Netflix series Duality has entered the streaming platform’s catalog like a real hurricane. In just a few days, the ‘thriller’ starring Michelle Monaghan and Matt Bomer has managed to unseat Sandman of the first place of the carousel of the most popular in Spain and in other countries and se has come before the other great premiere of the week: the long-awaited Spanish supernatural series Soul.

It’s not comparable to other phenomena that arrived “without warning”, but the reality is that Dualidad has turned out to be one of those unexpected successes that you start by trying and end up totally hooked on. The reception, yes, has not been especially good. In Rotten Tomatoesthe portal specialized in reviews, it is suspended by both the public and the criticswho praise its main mystery and its twists but who agree when it comes to ensuring that it is not capable of sustaining its virtues during its seven episodes and that it ends up being predictable and full of nonsense.

In any case, it is clear that Duality hooks, since andIn just a few days it is part of the Top 10 in more than 30 countries, especially in the European market.

‘Duality’: two sisters, a secret and a festival of suspects

The starting point of Duality is as follows: two identical twins, Leni and Gina, share a dangerous secret. Since childhood, Leni and Gina have been exchanging their lives in secret, without anyone knowing.and their custom has ended in both of them leading a double life as adults. They share their homes, their husbands and their son, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is turned upside down when one of them, Leni, disappears without a trace.

From that moment on, Gina’s life completely falls apart. Desperate, the woman must face a complex situation that jeopardizes everything they have achieved in a path that turns out to be full of dangers, while viewers are faced with a roller coaster of twists and revelations, packed with visits to the past that allow us to know the story better and that reach their highest point in their denouement.

In back of Duality is the producer Brian Yorkey, the ‘showrunner’ of the television phenomenon of for 13 reasons, which also took Netflix by storm a few years ago. Under her baton, the main actress Michelle Monaghan, in charge of interpreting the twin sisters, while Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata, Ali Stroker and Jonathan Tucker are also part of the cast.

A psychological thriller that is not perfect but, in view of its good work on Netflix, it is effective in which everyone is a suspect. Its seven episodes are now available in full on the platform.

