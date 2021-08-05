Nobody is perfect / On Canale 5 the film with Alexandra Neldel

The film Rosa the wedding planner: Nobody is perfect is just one of the many achievements on the character of Rosa. The main protagonist will appear in all episodes as the characters around her change. Each episode has its own ending even if, the leitmotif of the entire series will be linked to the main character and his personal vicissitudes. The television film has the power to reach the public, even if only to a specific target, without mincing words. The story is exciting and empathy is almost taken for granted as some moments are truly possible in real life. However, understanding will be needed towards an approximate staging and in a script that occasionally gets lost in itself, leaving the audience without reference points and perhaps, also, with a logical thread that risks losing its way.

Rosa the wedding planner: Nobody is perfect, the cast of the film

Rosa the wedding planner Nobody is perfect will air today, Wednesday 4th August, starting from 4.45 pm up Channel 5. The romantic comedy genre film was shot in 2015 in Germany under the original title of Einfach Rosa: Die Hochzeitsplanerin. The opera was directed by Holger Haase, the characters are famous actors of the genre and have already taken part in some of the most important comedies in the country. Among the main actors are Alexandra Neldel in the role of Rosa, the protagonist of the film, Sara Fazilat and Petra Kelling, then there are Alissa Jung and Oliver Bootz her husband, Pierre Kiwitt, Arnel Taci. The music was created by Andy Groll.

Rosa the wedding planner: Nobody is perfect, the plot of the film

Rosa the wedding planner Nobody is perfect stars Rosa, a young girl from Berlin who, three times, failed to marry her partner Sam. The girl in fact after having organized the wedding from the pit to the poor unfortunate right on the altar. Ironically, however, fate wants it to be Rosa who inherits from her beloved aunt Tilly a wedding dress shop, specifically wedding dresses. Here then is that the young woman has the opportunity to fulfill one of her greatest wishes, that is, to open a wedding planner agency, dedicated to organizing weddings. Together with her there will be Meral, the girl works in a car-repair shop, that of her parents, in fact she is tired of having to spend her life between wrenches and engines and would like to be able to change jobs. The two get to know each other while Rosa is looking for a car to do her job and they begin to collaborate.

Thus comes the first married couple to help and Meral is thrilled. Unlike her, however, Rosa begins to investigate the two sweethearts, the girl in fact, after her failures in the love story with Sam, has decided that she will never organize a wedding in which there is no true love. He will begin his research on the couple by uncovering unexpected secrets. Unlike him, however, Meral is not happy with this choice because the agency’s purpose is to organize the wedding and not take care of the couple’s personal affairs. What will happen to Rosa’s program about the two young lovers?

