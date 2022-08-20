Nobody is saved from the blackout: CIMEX rations the sale of fuel to the owners of power plants

The People’s Power Municipal Assembly of Pinar del Río reported that As of Saturday, August 20, the sale of gasoline will be rationed for the owners of power plantsa solution that some Cuban households resort to to alleviate the endless blackouts that affect the entire country.

According to the note from the Government of Pinar del Río, that measure was issued by the CIMEX corporationbelonging to the GAESA military conglomerate, and which manages most of the island’s gas stations.

Henceforth, says the note, the owners of the power plants “will only be authorized to sell ten liters of fuel (gasoline) when it is in stock in the CUPETs.”

Apart from that, In order to be served at gas stations, those interested must register at the territorial offices of the Ministry of Economy and Planning.presenting there the identity card and ownership of the power plant.

The CIMEX corporation has not published the regulations issued by the Government of Pinar del Río on its official sites.

In addition to the serious crisis in the production of electricity that Cubans have been experiencing since June, there is a shortage of fuel that causes long queues in front of gas stations. each time these are supplied.

In the midst of this context, the Government approved the importation by travelers entering Cuba of up to two power plants, among other electrical appliances and consumer products that are not available on the island or are unaffordable for the majority.