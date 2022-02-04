The 20 lire “monetary denomination” represents one of the longest-lived and has changed its shape, composition and purchasing power several times in the long history of the Italian lira: the first issues date back to the last decades of the 19th century, and represented a currency high purchasing power, a status that was maintained with subsequent versions, which lasted until the Second World War.

With the proclamation of the Italian Republic, starting from the second post-war period, the 20 lire was revived under a “new guise”, made of bronzital, a bronze alloy composed of copper and aluminum, which was coined from 1956 until 1999, a few years since the arrival of the Euro, almost continuously (except for the period of time from 1960 to 1967).

Nobody knew but this 20 Lire coin is worth a lot: PHOTOS

The 20 lire in question is known as Oak, due to the branch present on one side of the emission, while the other end is characterized by a female profile surrounded by the wording ITALIAN REPUBLIC.

The 20 lire were made in two versions, the first from 1956 to 1959 and are recognizable by the striped outline, while those from 1967 to 1999 have a smooth outline.

For reasons never fully understood, the first 20 lire coins of 1956, recognizable by the “P” under the year of minting, were withdrawn and melted after a short time, with the exception of two specimens which were given to the staff of the mint.

The rarest and most interesting from an economic point of view are the 20 lire of 1968, in particular those with the inscription Trial under the value of the coin, which distinguish the first issues of the second series in 999 copies, which if in perfect condition are worth up to 1000 euros.

In 1970 some coins of this type were minted with a small minting error, recognizable by the “P” instead of the “R” present below the face value. This detail raises the evaluation of a specimen over 80 euros for a specimen in Brilliant Uncirculated.