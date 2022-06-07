Again this season, Neymar suffered a serious injury and had to miss just over two months of competition. The Brazilian (30) did everything to return to his best level for the double confrontation in the knockout stages of the Champions League against Real Madrid. Came into play at the end of the first leg, started in the second leg but did not allow Rouge & Bleu to qualify despite a two-goal lead. During the match after, the reception of Bordeaux, he had been copiously whistled by PSG supporters, just like Lionel Messi. During a live on instagram with Diego Ribas, Flamengo player, he went back on those whistles.

Neymar and the whistles of his own supporters towards him

” Nobody likes to be booed, especially at home! It’s boring, it’s sad. It happened to me before here at PSG and in the national team and I was sad. I wasn’t comfortable, but I had to look for strength somewhere. I remembered my childhood, people who helped me. I think about playing for those who really encourage me, not for those who boo meassures the attacker in comments relayed by UOL Sports. I know my son encourages me, my family. Ihere are matches that we play for the crowd, when everything is going well. We do the show. But there are days in bad times when you gotta hold on to family. In those moments of boos, my thoughts were always with the family.”

His dream for 2022, to win the World Cup

In this live, Neymar also revealed his dream for the year 2022, to win the World Cup. “My biggest dream this year is the World Cup. I really wanted to win the Champions League with PSG but this dream is postponed. I hope 2022 will end with the World Cup. I am preparing physically and mentally for this to be a victory for Brazil. I will give my life. I prepare myself so much for this. I played two World Cups, I know how it works, it passes very quickly, especially if we are not at 100%. During this World Cup, I don’t want to see a new opportunity pass me by. This is my biggest dream right now. I have other goals at PSG, but I’m focused on that now. »