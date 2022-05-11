The cholesterol it is a soft, waxy substance found in all the cells of our body and helps support the brain and nervous system. It is mainly produced in the liver, but can also be found in foods of animal origin.

When you check these levels in the blood, both sources from which it comes are taken into account indiscriminately; the accumulation of this substance in the body can lead to a number of heart diseases.

Since it is produced and processed by the liver, it is important to keep the liver in a certain state of health. To limit the consumption of alcohol and refined carbohydrates helps to safeguard liver health in the long term. After explaining this, let’s see how it is possible to lower the cholesterol parameters present in our body.

Nobody says it, but here’s how to lower your cholesterol right away

But let’s first divide it into 3 possible values: Total cholesterol up to 200 mg / dl; “Bad” cholesterol up to 100 mg / dl; “Good” cholesterol not less than 50 mg / dl.

The levels of HDL they must not be below the indicated value because these substances have an important protective action: they remove excess cholesterol from the tissues. To keep under control i levels of this substance, preventing values ​​from rising, lifestyles generally play a very important role.

It is important to pay attention to the diet, especially avoiding foods rich in saturated fats (those of animal origin). Regular physical activity must be carried out, thus also avoiding the onset of overweight and obesity, predisposing factors for the development of hypercholesterolemia.

THE natural methods to lower the cholesterol level there are many, one of all is a healthy and balanced diet does not involve hypercholesterolemia, but due to our increasingly disordered habits, and characterized by a hectic lifestyle, it is possible to exceed in food consumption which promote high cholesterol, first of all trans fatty acids, sugars and hydrogenated fats.

A fair one Power supply it involves the elimination of frying and industrial products, the elimination of added sugars but above all limiting fats of animal origin. Conversely, soluble fibers are highly recommended because they are able to control cholesterol and blood sugar.