Nobody shows up: the fourth vaccination dose for now is a flop in all of Italy

Yesterday, the consultant of the Ministry of Health Walter Ricciardi said that “in the autumn a new dose will be needed for everyone“given that “it will be a delicate and difficult moment, because there will be favorable conditions for the spread of the virus and there will be an attenuation of vaccination protection in the entire population”. However, a first significant response in this direction came from those who, according to the health authorities, could and should already undergo the administration of the fourth dose: citizens over 80 and super fragile individuals. These are millions of Italians who, for the moment, are declining the invitation. In fact, in a month and a half they were administered only 71 thousand doses.

A real flop, as pointed out by Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, the foundation that provides the Italian government with data and strategies on the pandemic. This is an outcome “fueled by a sense of mistrust for the new call”. For this reason, the second booster dose «cannot be entrusted exclusively to voluntary adhesion, but requires active call strategies», Cartabellotta affirmed, suggesting the opening towards forms of vaccination obligation to increase the administration. For the moment, the result of the vaccination campaign clearly shows the reluctance of citizens to undergo a new vaccination cycle. A reality that runs through the country from north to south. In Campania, where it was decided not to resort to reservations, misery arose 164 people on a audience of 300,000 vaccinable subjects. In Lombardy, bookings amount to about 11,000 people, out of a total of 830,000 interested. Slightly better numbers, of course, but still less than one in 80 citizens.

