Nobody wants “small-faced” dollars

In some countries that have their own currency but also accept US dollars, older US bills in circulation can be a problem. Although those of the series printed a few decades ago are valid throughout the United States and accepted and distributed by banks around the world, many foreign businesses only accept payments with those issued more recently: everything would be linked to a big misunderstanding and to erroneous belief that banknotes of older series should be discontinued soon.

The US banknotes that create problems abroad are those printed from the 1960s through 1996, which have the face of a famous person enclosed in an oval at their center. Some of these banknotes are still in circulation and in the years following 1996 those ranging from 5 to 100 dollars, the largest denomination, were joined by new series, which have different graphic characteristics (in recent decades the 1 and 2 banknotes dollars have never changed and continue to be printed with the same characteristics).

After 1996, for example, two new series of 100-dollar bills were printed, again depicting the scientist and politician Benjamin Franklin, one of the founding fathers of the United States. In the first of these series, printed until 2006, the portraits of the characters in the center are much larger and the oval takes up the full height of the banknote.

In those printed starting from 2009 and entered into circulation in 2013, however, the oval is not really there and among other things a blue watermark has also been added.

As confirmed by the government agency of the US Treasury Department that deals with printing the banknotes, which are issued by the Federal Reserve (the US central bank), all these series of banknotes in circulation have value, regardless of when have been printed.

The problem is that many businesses overseas still do not accept the older ones, which are often known as the “small-faced” banknotes, which look like when compared to those of the newer series, “with the big face “.

For example, in Argentina the US dollar is the currency traditionally used for savings, but also for real estate transactions and large payments, since the local currency, the peso, is considered too weak. Most real estate agencies, as well as car dealerships, travel agencies, and other dollar-paying businesses, do not accept older banknotes.

Often the only place where they are accepted, apart from banks, is the illegal foreign exchange market, which has also developed as a result of this habit.

On the illegal market, banknotes with the “cara chica” (with the “small face”), as they are nicknamed in Argentina, are bought at a lower price than the others and exchanged for new series banknotes, often obtained with the complicity of bank employees, who receive a commission from illegal money changers for their cooperation.

A person who deals with currency exchange in the Argentine illegal market and who asked to be called only Gonzalo told BBC Mundo that the habit of rejecting banknotes issued before 2004 has spread over the past six or seven years. He said it all began when a Federal Reserve official quoted in an article in a US newspaper specializing in economics said that “small-faced” banknotes hadn’t been printed for several years. would soon retire from circulation.

It is not clear if the distrust in Argentina towards these banknotes derives precisely from the misunderstanding told by Gonzalo, but the doubts and perplexities have continued to remain over time, despite the many assurances of the United States and Argentine banks that there was no difference in value. between banknotes “with the big face” and those “with the small face”. The same suspicions are also widespread in other Latin American countries.

