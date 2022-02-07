Nobody wants to lead the Oscars anymore

Until recently, presenting the Oscars ceremony was considered a great achievement for presenters, comedians or actors. Over the years, the ceremony has been conducted by Bob Hope, Frank Sinatra, Jack Lemmon and Johnny Carson. More recently, condos from Billy Crystal, Whoopi Goldberg, Steve Martin and Jimmy Kimmel have been popular. This year, after three years in which on stage there were only the winners and actors and characters of the cinema called to deliver the statuettes, in the ceremony scheduled for next March 27, the Oscars will return to have a conductor or a presenter, perhaps more of one.

But it is not yet known who will be chosen, and given the problems that the ceremony has had in recent years, the Academy and ABC (the association that awards the Oscars and the broadcaster that broadcasts the ceremony) may have some difficulties in Research. “Lead the Oscars,” he wrote Vulture “It’s one of the least wanted jobs in Hollywood.” Gil Gates, who produced many Oscar ceremonies between the 1990s and early 2000s, said: “Whoever you want, won’t want to.”

The main reason this year’s Oscars will have one or more conductors or hosts is that the alternative didn’t work. After the Oscars had no presenters between 1969 and 1971, it was decided to repeat that same formula in 2019, when Kevin Hart had given up the task of conducting the ceremony after extensive controversy on social media for some of his old jokes accused of homophobia.

Since the ceremony had more ratings that year than in 2018, when Jimmy Kimmel was conducting, it was decided to use the same format also in 2020 and 2021, in a ceremony that was conditioned by the pandemic and that had less than 10 million viewers. Very few, for the United States: less than half compared to 2020 and about a fifth of those who had watched the ceremony in 1998, the year of Titanic.

For 2022, however, another year of pandemic and enormous difficulties for cinema, the Academy and ABC have chosen to return to a classic formula, which allows to give structure and homogeneity to the ceremony and increase the expectation towards the ‘event.

The problem, as he pointed out Variety, is that it may be difficult to convince the right people. Those who are already famous and established could in fact see in running the Oscars only risks, and not opportunities. And those who are younger and potentially could bring in new spectators could instead fear failure, given that – a bit like Sanremo in Italy – the Oscars are considered a very difficult event, in which even men and women of show business are more experienced and experienced has happened to go wrong.

Bill Mechanic, former Academy board member, and co-producer of the 2010 Oscars, told Vulture: «Anyone who tries to contact for the management runs away before you can even make the proposal. Being a conductor is quite complicated, they are all ready to tell you how you should do things, all ready to criticize every aspect ».

With reference to the more experienced hosts, another former Academy executive and organizer of some Oscars gave the example of David Letterman, host in 1995. Letterman was very famous, highly respected and certainly at ease with jokes and famous people. . Yet his ceremony was considered a half failure, “a remarkable example of how even a superstar can crash.” L’Atlantic he called it “the gold standard of Oscar failure,” and Letterman himself spoke of it as the greatest embarrassment of his professional life.

However, many remain convinced that the right solution remains an experienced presenter or one stand up comedian. In short, someone who is very comfortable in front of a difficult audience like that of the Oscars: that is, who gets bored as the long evening goes on, and composed largely of people who arrived there hoping to win an Oscar and who instead they don’t win it.

There aren’t many people who answer this profile. Jimmy Kimmel could be fine, but he seems to have had enough, and hosts like Jimmy Fallon and Seth Meyers, among others, could be fine, however, whose programs are on NBC, an ABC competitor. To resume the parallelism with Sanremo again, even at the Oscars there were “truces” like the Italian ones between Mediaset and Rai, but it does not seem that it can happen again this year.

Another hypothesis is that, taking a few more risks in this case, the Academy and ABC (the real choice is made by the Academy, but ABC has a sort of implicit right of veto) choose someone young, some sort of champion of Generation Z, or at least of the previous generation, that of those who are now under forty (the Millennials).

The perfect example, in this case, is that of Tom Holland and Zendaya: a couple in real life, both very popular on social media and both protagonists of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which in 2021 grossed one billion and 700 million dollars. Some generally very reliable US sites have also talked about a possible availability expressed by Holland. Another name that goes around is that of Pete Davidson, actor and comedian of the Saturday Night Live.

Although both Holland and Zendaya (who is also a singer) seem well referenced for conducting, there are still those who fear that – with them or with other people more used to acting than to conducting live – there is a risk of repeating the ruinous conducted by Anne Hathaway and James Franco at the 2011 Oscars. It has been since then, she has written Vulture, that the Academy “became increasingly reluctant to have someone other than a professional comedian conduct the ceremony.” Since then, in fact, the ever-reliable Billy Crystal, Seth MacFarlane, Ellen DeGeneres, Neil Patrick Harris, Chris Rock and then Kimmel have led the Oscars.

We must also take into account the fact that the choice of certain particularly cheeky comedians could, especially in these times, create big problems at the Academy. A few weeks ago British comedian Ricky Gervais, known for his irreverent Golden Globe conduction (when they still had a ceremony), said that if they let him full freedom he would be happy to host the Oscars, but added: mid ceremony “.

Another reason someone might not want to lead the Oscars is that, like Hart, he would immediately undergo a thorough research and analysis of what he has done and said in the past. Something that, especially for some comedians, could cause some problems in the case of particularly badly aged jokes.

Among the many other hypotheses, it is also possible that one of compromise prevails, perhaps with the side-by-side of some expert comedian with someone-that-young-people-like. For example, there is talk of the possibility that Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez, protagonists of the series, will lead Only Murders in the Buildingwhich in the United States was broadcast by Hulu, which as well as ABC is controlled by Disney.

