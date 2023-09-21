Nobody wants to see an explanation of the virus that Tarazona is suffering from

latest analysis done In the drinking water of Zaragoza Municipality of Tarazona The presence of protozoa has been confirmed’Cryptosporidium‘, linked to a recent outbreak of gastroenteritis that has affected There are already 394 people in the town.

This discovery confirms that water has been the main medium of transmission of the pathogen. Given these results, the Tarazona City Council, in collaboration with the General Directorate of Public Health, is evaluating the necessary actions to guarantee the safety of water supplies.

Furthermore, officials They are working to identify the exact point of contamination In the supply system to solve the original problem. Sources consulted, the poor quality of the water mass of the Val Reservoir – in the Aragonese municipality of Los Fayos -, which receives Water with high pollutant load due to intense pressure from industry and livestock, Due to these, the quality of the Quiles River and the water streams flowing in it is also negatively affected. The same river that bathes the municipality of Tarazona.

Actually, this has been the situation Reported in recent years to the Prosecutor’s Office and to the knowledge of the Ministry of Ecological Transition and the Ebro Hydrographic Confederation. The explanation is more than well known: upstream of the Quiles River as it passes through Tarazona, specifically between the municipalities of Alvega and Agreda, waste water is discharged that is above the allowed contaminant levels and into the Val Reservoir. which then supplies the Quiles River. The companies whose discharge authorization is indicated are Campofrio and Distiller.

more inspection

Under this effort, all stages of supply from procurement to distribution are being inspected. While this investigation is being done, Tarazona City Council continues to implement preventive measures to protect the population.

Recommendations issued include boiling tap water for at least ten minutes before use. For cleaning, cooking or washing food. Similarly, residents have been advised to avoid consumption of raw foods.

The outbreak and its connection with the water supply has created concern among citizens and hopes that the steps taken will help control and eliminate the problem in the shortest possible time.