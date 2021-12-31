“Nobody would ask a man”

Nicole Kidman criticizes a reporter for a sexist question about ex-husband Tom Cruise

During the promotional tour of his new film, Being the Ricardos, Nicole Kidman denounced the sexism behind a question asking about her marriage to ex-husband Tom Cruise. Kidman in Aaron Sorkin’s new film – available on Amazon prime Video – plays Lucille Ball, famous comedian and star of I Love Lucy, as well as wife of Desi Arnaz (Javier Barden). Until now, Being the Ricardos has received mixed reviews from critics (you can read our review HERE), but everyone seems to agree that Kidman gave viewers an Oscar-winning performance, despite his casting being heavily criticized initially.

In an interview with The Guardian the actress reveals that she criticized a reporter for a sexist question about her ex-husband Cruise. While promoting his film Kidman started talking about Ball and Arnaz’s relationship and how it shows that, sometimes, you fall in love with the person you shouldn’t spend the rest of your life with, despite love and love. / or the children. After the actress shared her thoughts on the matter, a reporter asked her if she was actually referring to her marriage to Tom Cruise. The actress did not take the comment lightly and criticized the question, calling it sexist. “Oh, my God, no, no. Absolutely not. No. I mean, it happened so long ago that it’s no longer part of the equation. Then no. And I would also ask not to be pigeonholed that way. It seems almost sexist to me, because I’m sure no one would ask a man “.

Kidman was married to Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and the two had two children, Isabella and Connor. She is now married to country singer Keith Urban and has always refrained from talking about her past relationship. Considering that it has been more than two decades since her relationship with Tom Cruise, it is quite out of place for a reporter to choose to raise the subject. Kidman’s statements were only intended to describe Ball and Arnaz’s relationship in the film, and aside from their divorce and children, there is no evidence that her relationship with Cruise was similar to that of the two characters. The question, although it may seem innocent, is actually sexist because it attempts to define a talented actress like her based on her past (and more than decades old) love affairs.

