“Nobody’s perfect”: Demi Lovato goes back and uses the pronoun “she” again to define herself

A little over a year after her non-binary coming-out, singer Demi Lovato reconsiders her position. While she had adopted the neutral pronoun “iel” (meaning “they” or “them” in English, editor’s note), she chose to use the gendered pronoun “she” again. But why ?

“I am fluid”

She explains in the podcast “Spout”: “Lately I’ve felt more feminine, so I’ve adopted ‘her’ again. But I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone gets the wrong pronoun at one time or another, and especially when people are learning. It’s just a question of respect”. Today, she describes herself as a person “so fluid” concerning his music, his creativity, but also his sexuality. But above all, she wants to feel “like a human”. “I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced between my male energy and my female energy. When I was faced with the choice of entering a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’. I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman or a man“.