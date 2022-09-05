Entertainment

“Nobody’s perfect”: Demi Lovato goes back and uses the pronoun “she” again to define herself

Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

A little over a year after her non-binary coming-out, singer Demi Lovato reconsiders her position. While she had adopted the neutral pronoun “iel” (meaning “they” or “them” in English, editor’s note), she chose to use the gendered pronoun “she” again. But why ?

“I am fluid”

She explains in the podcast “Spout”: “Lately I’ve felt more feminine, so I’ve adopted ‘her’ again. But I think what’s important is that no one is perfect. Everyone gets the wrong pronoun at one time or another, and especially when people are learning. It’s just a question of respect”. Today, she describes herself as a person “so fluid” concerning his music, his creativity, but also his sexuality. But above all, she wants to feel “like a human”. I felt like, especially last year, my energy was balanced between my male energy and my female energy. When I was faced with the choice of entering a bathroom and it said ‘women’ and ‘men’. I didn’t feel like there was a bathroom for me because I didn’t necessarily feel like a woman or a man“.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James8 hours ago
0 35 1 minute read

Related Articles

Zoom on the Brazilian manicure, this technique which allows you to apply your varnish anyhow!

2 mins ago

Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Actress asks for a loan and her friends turn their backs on her

11 mins ago

Benjamin Biolay: “There is all my little intimate journey in this record”

13 mins ago

the salad with which she lost 13 kilos to play Rachel from “Friends”

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button