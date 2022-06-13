Nobody’s Woman online live via Las Estrellas: how and at what time to watch the premiere of Livia Brito’s new telenovela | FAME

How and at what time “Nobody’s Woman” by Las Estrellas

When it premieres “No man’s wife”? TelevisaUnivision’s new telenovela, starring Livia Brito and Marcus Ornellas, has been generating great expectation a few days after its official premiere. The story, which has a great cast of actorswill broadcast its first chapter this week.

Produced by Giselle González for TelevisaUnivision in 2022, the soap opera is a version of the 2004 story, “Loving you is my sin” by Liliana Abud, being adapted by Leonardo Bechini, María Elena López and Claudio Lacelli.

Mexican fiction also features the performances of renowned actors and actresses such as Azela Robinson, Cynthia Klitbo, carmen aub, Arap Bethke, María Penella, Juanita Arias, Francisco Pizaña and Plutarco Haza in the antagonistic roles. Accompanied by Ale Müller, Verónica Merchant, Verónica Langer and Adalberto Parra.

The actors Livia Brito and Marcus Ornellas are the protagonists of “Nobody’s Woman” (Photo: TelevisaUnivision)

HOW AND WHAT TIME CAN I SEE THE PREMIERE OF “NOBODY’S WOMAN”?

The Mexican telenovela “Mujer de nada” will premiere on Monday, June 13 at 9:30 pm on the screens of Las Estrellas.

The fiction starring Livia Brito and Marcus Ornellas will enter the screen of the aforementioned channel to replace “El Último Rey”.

PROMOTIONAL ADVANCE FOR “NOBODY’S WOMAN” IN THE STARS

Through its social networks and YouTube channel, Las Estrellas has been promoting the premiere of the Mexican telenovela “Mujer de nada”, produced by Giselle González.

“A beautiful young woman makes us think of a perfect life, but there are destinies marked by pain, by the darkest desires and by betrayed loves. Only a strong woman will have the power to overcome tragedy”, reads the voiceover that accompanies this first preview.

WHAT IS THE TELENOVELA “NOBODY’S WOMAN” ABOUT?

The melodrama follows the story of Lucía (Brito), a young woman whose striking beauty will make her the object of desire of other men, who deceive, betray and use her, leading her down a thorny path of pain and tragedy.

All this will end up transforming her into a being thirsty for justice towards all those who have hurt her, turning her into a “Nobody’s Woman”.

ACTORS AND CHARACTERS OF “NOBODY’S WOMAN”

Livia Brito as Lucia Arizmendi.

Marcus Ornellas as Fernando Ortega.

Carmen Aub as Roxana.

Azela Robinson as Alexandra.

Cynthia Klitbo as Isaura.

Maria Penella as Casilda.

Veronica Merchant as Pilar.

Plutarco Haza as Raphael.

Francisco Pizaña as Pedro.

Ale Müller as Claudia.

Arap Bethke as Alfredo

Veronica Langer as Martha.

Adalberto Parra

Sergio Bonilla as Diego.

Alexa Martin as Michelle..

Ignacio Riva Palacio as Nestor

Luis Arrieta as Carlos.

Ignacio Tahhan as Leonardo..

Juanita Arias as Paulina.

Clarisa Gonzalez as Silvia.

PRODUCTION FROM “NOBODY’S WOMAN”

The telenovela was announced on November 26, 2021 as part of the new fiction for TelevisaUnivision. The filming and production of the soap opera began on March 9, 2022 and the official clapperboard for the start of filming on March 14.

The development of scripts and the adaptation of the telenovela is in charge of Leonardo Bechini, María Elena López and Claudio Lacelli, together with the stage direction of Fabián Corres and Juan Pablo Blanco, in addition to Armando Zafra and Daniel Ferrer as camera managers, along with Hugo Muñoz and Juan Carlos Lazo in photography.

The telenovela was presented on May 17, 2022, in the up-front of TelevisaUnivision for the programming of the 2022-23 season, in addition to being made up of 45 produced episodes.