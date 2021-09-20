Nocebo: Eva Green and Mark Strong protagonists of Lorcan Finnegan’s psychological thriller

Eva Green (Penny Dreadful) and Mark Strong (Kingsman – The Golden Circle) are the protagonists of Walnut, the new film from Lorcan Finnegan, the director of Without Name And Vivarium.

Walnut explores the themes of consumerism, human exploitation and the “fast fashion” industry, as well as the power of the mind in the ability to make the body sick or heal. Contrary to “placebo”, “nocebo” is a term used to label the negative or unwanted reactions that a subject manifests following the administration of a completely inactive fake drug, but perceived by the patient as dangerous.

Walnut is currently in production in Ireland and, according to Variety, the film is the first co-production between Ireland and the Philippines. The story is set between London and Manila and follows the story of a woman (Eva Green), a fashion designer suffering from a mysterious disease that perplexes doctors and worries her husband (Mark Strong). The woman’s life will change suddenly when the help of a Filipino caregiver (Chai Fornacier) arrives who, thanks to traditional healing methods, will bring to the surface a shocking truth.

Produced by Emily Leo of Wild Swim Films and Brunella Cocchiglia of Lovely Productions, Walnut is written by Garret Shanley.

Epic Media’s Bianca Balbuena and Bradley Liew are co-producers while XYZ Films (Vivarium, Without Name) is executive producer.

In the cast, on the other hand, in addition to Eva Green and Mark Strong, is also confirmed Chai Fonacier, actress of cinema and theater as well as Filipino singer and songwriter.