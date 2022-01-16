Nocera Superiore, the first walking area for dogs arrives

“The creation of the first walking area in the city is tangible proof that the support of the institutions is essential for the construction of structures aimed at the welfare and protection of animals”, so Annalisa Carleo, guarantor for animal rights of Nocera Superiore, speaks to Kodami about the Pep area that will be inaugurated in the Salerno municipality Monday January 17, 2022, on the occasion of the feast of Sant’Antonio Abate, protector of pets.

At the end of the inauguration ceremony, the blessing of animals intervened and their families by don Raffaele Corrado, pastor of the church of Maria SS.ma of Constantinople. “The date chosen is not accidental given the close link between St. Anthony and the animals – confirms Carleo – In addition, Don Raffaele himself is a friend of animals and last year he adopted Atomo, a orphaned puppy of a stray“.

Also the little Atom will be next to Don Raffaele during the double ceremony, secular and religious: «Given the pandemic emergency, the event will be short, but we strongly wanted there to be a public moment to share with the citizens. Furthermore, we are happy that the blessing comes from a parish priest who is so attached to animals ”, underlines the guarantor from Nocerina.

An approach that appears very different from that expressed by Pope Francis during the first general audience of 2022 in the Vatican, during which he stigmatized the alleged tendency of families to replace people with animals. Statements on which Kodami he reflected through an open letter.

Walking area: first step towards animal rights in Nocera Superiore

Carelo is there first guarantor of animal rights in the history of the city: «When I received the appointment I worked alongside the mayor Giovanni Maria Cuffano to give impetus to the creation of the walking area. Precisely this point of the electoral program led me to give support to this administration already during the electoral campaign ».

In Campania, the attention for animal welfare is growing by local politics: after the dog area opened in Portici, in the Neapolitan area, now the province of Salerno can also count on a place specifically dedicated to dogs.

The area is located on land owned by the Municipality and, says Carleo: “after identifying the green areas suitable for walking in a very short time, we started with the works and securing through special fences. They will also arrive soon drinking troughs and rides for four-legged friends donated by associations in the area ».

The walking area is dedicated to Balto, the very famous Siberian husky who, during the diphtheria epidemic in Alaska in 1925, pulled the sled with the antitoxin that saved the citizenship. Its story – although much reworked – was made famous thanks to the great success of the animated film of the same name directed by Steven Spielberg.

Today Balto returns to Nocera Superiore as a symbol of renewed interest of the institutions towards animals and their families, as Carleo herself confirms: «Without the support of the institutions, volunteers do not have the power to actually affect the system. Even that against the phenomena of straying and abandonment is an unequal fight without the support of public administrations, and I realized it in the field: I have always volunteered, helping in particular with the management of feline colonies, but since when my figure exists I can do much more relying on the support of the traffic police, of the ASL operators and of the zoophile guards ».