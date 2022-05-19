Nodal against Belinda’s mother: “20 years collecting the fruits until leaving her with nothing”

After a prolonged silence regarding his breakup with Belinda, Christian Nodal exploded on social networks, but this time against the parents of his ex-fiancée, whom he accuses of collecting the fruits of his daughter “until leaving her with nothing.”

Through a Twitter post, Nodal shared a screenshot that reads Belinda asking him if he is not going to get some money in addition to his parents to fix his teeth.

The love story between Christian Nodal and Belinda was very intense, but it lasted a short time. The relationship ended badly. Photo: File.

[ ¿Qué hizo Christian Nodal con el tatuaje de Belinda que tenía en el pecho? ]

“Honey, do you think I can fix my teeth this week, I mean, isn’t there going to be any money coming to you this week, apart from my parents, so I can fix them?” wrote via Whatsapp the singer and actress of welcome to edento which Nodal wrote publicly:

“20 years reaping the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I’m healing. I don’t bother them, I don’t even demand my credits in songs or in life. Everything beautiful that is happening deserves it and it also cost me. When I got tired of giving, it was all over.”

Users shared screenshots that read a message from Belinda Schull, Belinda’s mother, which would have encouraged Nodal to vent on Twitter: “The world is full of people who want to pick fruit from trees that they never planted or They took care.”

Christian Nodal exposed a conversation with Belinda in which she asks for money to fix her teeth. (El Universal/Mexico/GDA)

A few days ago, it was circulated that Belinda’s mother responded to a netizen who thought that I wish Belinda would no longer return with “Nodal’s naco.”

Other users told Nodal that he does not have to explain himself, but he, quite active in the conversation, replied: “Yes, I do because I want to focus my career on giving love from the depths to the world. And with these foolish people pulling me I’m not going to make it. I need to get rid of those haunting ghosts.”

A love that ended badly

Belinda and Christian Nodal shared an edition of The Voice in Azteca, where their love and relationship would materialize in 2020. The following year, in May 2021, the couple got engaged but in February of this year the news of their breakup surprised.

At the time, the couple avoided giving details about the reasons for their breakup, Nodal only told his followers to keep the beauty. Now the singer Goodbye Love he explodes and exposes the reason why their relationship would have failed: Belinda’s parents and the money involved.