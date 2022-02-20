In the midst of so many rumors of infidelityFinally Belindaheartbroken, broke the silence and spoke about her breakup with Christian Nodal.

Days before the separation was confirmed, several rumors were already emerging that the singer Christian Nodal He had been behaving like a real scoundrel. It is worth noting that, although Belinda they planned to announce the news of their separation at the same time, clearly he was ahead of himself, being a little selfish according to the eyes of many.

Testimonials from people very close to both singers assure that Christian would be trying to leave Belinda as the bad one in the story. However, the bad guy seems to have been him, and now Belinda finds herself emotionally shattered by suspicions of infidelity.

Belinda’s first statements about their separation

So far, the only thing confirmed is what both have come out to say at different times. For your part Nodal The cycle ended and he did it through a story on his Instagram clarifying that he would not talk about it anymore.

from the place of Belinda, finally also broke the silence and did so on his Instagram thanking his fans for their support. Likewise, she also wrote a very emotional message, showing the bad time she is going through:

“These days have been difficult. You know more than anyone that I am an introverted person and it is because I always try to take care of my heart, but inevitably it hurts a lot. I ask that our energy be love and respect for others. I start a new stage in my life concentrating on being well both spiritually and professionally.

The message closed with a phrase from Simone de Beauvoir. However, now many believe that Belinda would be looking to discredit her ex and that is why suspicions of infidelity.

Nodal and Belinda: why there are suspicions of infidelity

Following the new version of a infidelity of Christian with his ex-girlfriend, which is no coincidence, it is ensured that now all criticism will go directly to the singer. “They are going to come out in a fierce campaign to discredit Nodal. They are leaving him as the intoxicated one,” they commented on a show program.

In addition, they stated that Belinda would supposedly be experiencing financial problems with a tax debt of 14 million pesos and Nodal would have gotten tired of helping her. Along the same lines, there is also the other view where they ensure that these debts were paid by herself.

The new suspicions of infidelity refer to the fact that at one point the singer was related to his ex-girlfriend while he was still engaged to Belinda. The worst is The singer would have discovered messages from Nodal writing with her ex and everything went overboard, before arriving at the long-awaited wedding by his fans.

A friend of both made statements and said: “They ended at the beginning of last week and not on Saturday (February 12) as many believed. In the networks everyone had their theory: that if Belinda was to blame, that if the relationship It had cooled down and a long etcetera, but the truth is that his thunder occurred because a love triangle arose, because Christian cheated on Belinda with her ex. ”

Although several media reinforce the version that the singer has contact with his ex, until the alleged is confirmed infidelitythe only obvious thing is that this break left the singer shattered.

Which side are you on? Belinda or of Christian Nodal?