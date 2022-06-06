Nodal and J Balvin: the Mexican speaks after apologies to the Colombian and asks that he not be known for scandals | Famous
Christian Nodal raised his voice because he said he wants to be known for his talent and not for the “morbid” and the scandals.
Nodal talks about the controversy with J Balvin
During a presentation in Morelia last Friday, June 3, Christian Nodal admitted to regret writing the song in which he directly gives his opinion about the Colombian J Balvin.
In a new publication that the Mexican made on the night of Saturday the 4th through his Instagram stories, he made it clear what happened between him and the Colombian.
He mentioned that he and Balvin spoke “15 minutes before the concert began and the subject had already come up when I finished the show”: “They are called things of life”.
” I apologize because ‘La tiradera’ (‘Sunflower’) ended up coming out after talking and reaching an agreement (with J Balvin),” he wrote.
” I took his forgiveness for his lack of conscience. The current situation with the networks is fatal, they can invent any shit… “, he continued.
Nodal acknowledges that the comments caused by J Balvin affected him
The 23-year-old referred to the origin of the controversy between him and Balvin. On May 29, Nodal showed his new lookwhich the public compared with that of the South American.
The reggaeton player reacted on June 1 by uploading a photo of the Mexican and one of him where he showed that they had very similar hair and added the phrase: “Find the differences.”
In the publication he made this Saturday, the Mexican regional singer-songwriter admitted that the comments that were unleashed on him after the publication of J Balvin affected him.
” teasing hurt me and the great exposure”, confessed Christian Nodal after being exposed to the 52.6 million followers of the Colombian.
He also said that Balvin “continued” making fun of his “physical appearance” and his “my ex’s tattoos (Belinda)”: “I have the right that people who have no idea about me, know me for my talent and not for everything morbid“.
“It’s not that I lack humor, lack empathy a lot“, said.