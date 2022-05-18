Nodal exposes Belinda’s message to reveal the reason for their breakup

Belinda with Christian Nodal / Mexico Agency

The controversy over the reason for the breakup between Belinda and Christian Nodal is more alive than ever, and despite the fact that the artists assured that they would not disclose details of their separation, today things have changed.

The Mexican regional interpreter surprised his followers on Twitter by posting a message showing the screenshot of a chat he allegedly had with Belinda on February 4, revealing that from that moment they already had serious problems due to issues of money.

“Do you think I can fix my teeth this week? In other words, some money is not going to come to you this week? Apart from my parents? So that I can fix them? (sic),” Belinda wrote to Nodal.

A minute later and a deleted text, the singer begins to reproach that there is no response from her and tells him that she regrets everything she suffered with him. Finally, in another message she added: “I knew you were going to leave me alone and destroy life.”

Along with the conversation, Nodal wrote: “20 years collecting the fruits of his daughter until leaving her with nothing. Leave me alone, I am healing. I do not bother you, I do not even demand my credits in songs or in life. All the beauty that is happening, he deserves it and it cost me too. When I get tired of giving, it’s all over”.

As expected, people were quick to react and brand Nodal as “childish” and “little man” for exposing his ex in this way, so the Mexican singer-songwriter decided to explain the reason that led him to expose who he was his fiancee.

“There are people with the ability to understand the situation and there are people who idolize and do not see beyond the situation,” he said in a first message. And he added: “I want to focus my career on giving love from the depths of the world. And with those foolish people pulling me I’m not going to achieve it. I need to get rid of those ghosts that haunt me.”

But as the attacks continued, especially in the aspect of airing that gave money to the Spanish and her family, Christian pointed out: “I called him several times, I wrote to him and nothing changed. It’s not about money, it’s about that They go on and on trying to affect, not even success helps them to leave me alone. The only thing missing was that push they gave me so that I finally decided what to do.

After this explanation, other Internet users stated that Nodal made reference to a photo that Belinda’s mother uploaded that says “The world is full of people who want to collect fruit from trees that they never planted or cared for.” In addition, to have been upset because Belinda’s mother gave a ‘like’ to a comment that called him ‘naco’.

Belinda Schull and Christian Nodal with Belinda / Courtesy

