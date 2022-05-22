Nodal has a dear friend in Costa Rica; he is Ronald and he treasures a luxurious memory

When Ronald Aymerich turned 18, his gift was to go to Christian Nodal’s first concert in Costa Rica, in 2019. This April 21, three years later, he will see his idol again and whom he calls a friend.

Ronald, a resident of Santa Ana, arrived accompanied by his mother Esther Aymerich, who already knows all the songs of the Mexican singer-songwriter because her son does not stop listening to him. They arrived at the town of Gramilla, at the National Stadium, in La Sabana, and they arrived so early because the idea is to get a place where they can see the artist up close.

“He is my favorite artist and today I want to listen to all the songs. It’s my passion,” said the young man, who has Down syndrome.

Ronald and Esther Aymerich prior to the Christian Nodal concert. Photo: Albert Marín for the Nation. (Albert Marin)

Ronald arrived dressed in a cowboy hat and sash to look akin to the regional Mexican genre. On a cool afternoon with no signs of sun or rain, the surroundings of the Nacional were increasingly crowded with people wearing accessories similar to those of the boy.

[ Desde las 12 m., de este sábado 21 de abril, el joven Ronald Aymerich llegó con su mamá Esther a esperar el concierto de su ídolo: Christian Nodal ]

“I came to see my friend,” Ronald insisted. The mother added: “he told me: take me to see my friend. I got to see how he did it and I was able to buy these tickets”. The boy’s words have a reason for being: three years ago, during Nodal’s first concert in Costa Rica, an event occurred that he treasures.

Immediately, her mother goes to her cell phone to add truth to her words. There are several videos that support what she said. In one Ronald is seen very close to the stage and the artist put on the hat that the young man was wearing for a few seconds. Today Ronald keeps it as a treasure.

In that interaction, they remember, Nodal told him that they were friends and Ronald has considered it that way ever since.

Ronald Aymerich wears the bracelet that Christian Nodal gave him. Photo: Esther Aymerich for LN

A very valuable detail

According to Doña Sonia, after greeting him during the concert, the artist always had his eyes on Ronald, who sang all his pieces. Suddenly, when Christian Nodal played his last song while he was singing, he was walking towards the boy, he seemed to take off one of his bracelets.

Nodal asked his team to bring the young man closer and gave him one of his jewels while asking his name. He specified to doña Esther what kind of piece it was that she was giving the boy. Ronald keeps that memory as the most valuable, not so much because of its cost, but because of the meaning.

“There are known people who tell him to sell it, but for him it is a treasure,” said the mother. Ronald confirmed it.

The boy, who is an athlete of the Special Abilities National Cheerleading Team, hopes that this concert night will be unforgettable and hopefully he can be close to him like that time.

Ronald Aymerich is a sixth-year student at Santa Ana High School and practices cheerleading, gymnastics, bowling, and swimming. In addition, he is an honorary member of the Christian Nodal fan club from Costa Rica.