Nodal: How did you remove Belinda’s tattoos? Her tattoo artist explains it (PHOTO)

The breakup of Belinda and Nodal keep giving what to talk about and tattoos that the singer became for his now ex-fiancée have also been a topic of conversation, however, now it is the same Christian’s tattoo artist who explains that he is already starting to remove all the “marks” he got for Beli. Let’s remember that a few days ago, the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” gave a concert in Costa Rica in which showed how he covered up the tattoo he had on his ear. This said the expert.

Nodal says goodbye to all Belinda’s tattoos

Raphael Valdez, better known on Instagram as @rafaelvaldezart announced that he has already started work several of Nodal’s tattoos, including the Belinda’s look on her chest.

The professional even revealed that the exponent of the Mexican regional began to remove such “marks” from February 10, two days before the breakup with Belinda was officially announced.

“He already had the idea of ​​what he wanted, so I just collaborated with his idea. We worked on other tattoos, a very important one that we will continue working on for sure. And so I leave it to myself because until he decides to show it, I can’t talk more”

The tattoo artist did not want to reveal more details of Christian Nodal’s emotional state, but he announced that the singer is “cheerful”.

I saw him very focused, very cool and happy, he was with his family, his parents and sister

How much does Nodal’s tattoo artist charge per hour?

Even though The exact amount that Christian Nodal spent andn covering up tattoos that referenced his ex-fiancée, the tattoo artist who did this job has been known to charge millions for his art.

In fact, according to Mónica Noguera, host of the program ‘De Primera Mano’, Rafael Valdez charges between 300 and 1,500 dollars an hour, depending on various factors, such as the difficulty of the tattoo and the type of skin of who will serve as its canvas.

In national currency, this amount translates to approximately 6 thousand and 30 thousand 400 pesos, amount that probably varied depending on the fact that, as previously stated, the artistic intervention required several sessions.

Who is Rafael Valdéz, the artist who removed Belinda’s tattoos from Nodal?

Rafael Valdez is a professional tattooist who has worked on the skin of important celebrities such as David and Victoria Beckham; Cara Delevingne; Dami Lovato and Kylie Jenner.