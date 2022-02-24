Nodal: How did you remove Belinda’s tattoos? Her tattoo artist explains it (PHOTO)

James 1 hour ago Entertainment Leave a comment 60 Views

The breakup of Belinda and Nodal keep giving what to talk about and tattoos that the singer became for his now ex-fiancée have also been a topic of conversation, however, now it is the same Christian’s tattoo artist who explains that he is already starting to remove all the “marks” he got for Beli. Let’s remember that a few days ago, the interpreter of “Ya no somos ni seremos” gave a concert in Costa Rica in which showed how he covered up the tattoo he had on his ear. This said the expert.

Source link

About James

Check Also

Bloomingdale’s, Sephora and the adoption of sexual wellness

Special for Infobae of The New York Times. A recent email from Sephora touted the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

© 2022 D1SoftballNews.com, All Rights Reserved