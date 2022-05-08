Nodal is still in contact with Belinda and does not completely rule out a reconciliation

Belinda with Christian Nodal / Mexico Agency

Christian Nodal continues to open his heart almost 3 months after the end of his romance with Belinda and despite all the controversy that this breakup has generated, the singer shared that he is still in contact with the actress and did not rule out a reconciliation with her.

After clarifying that in his personal life for now he only has “friends”, the artist was honest in an interview for the Despierta América program and confessed his current relationship with Beli.

“We have had talks, but I don’t know, they are things that come from life,” said the singer-songwriter after being questioned about his current relationship with the Spanish.

“So they keep talking,” asked the journalist. To which Nodal replied: “No, we have had talks, but as I tell you, I do not know in what position life puts us.”

Belinda with Christian Nodal / Courtesy

After the confession, Nodal hinted that his separation with the interpreter of “Egoísta” is not totally conclusive. “It’s not a definite no and it’s not a definite yes,” he said.

And as if this were not enough, Nodal revealed that he is not a spiteful man, especially with women. “I forgive everything, that he continues with that woman is different, the essential thing is to forgive”, he commented.

Despite not being completely clear about his relationship with Beli, these statements have made the followers of the now ex-partner called “Nodeli” dream, who already think that there is hope of reconciliation between them.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO