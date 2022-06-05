Entertainment

Nodal reappears and warns, he will destroy J Balvin; he also responds to Espinoza Paz

In the midst of the controversy, Christian NodaHe reappears and talks about the controversy that started with J Balvin and that expanded with other artists such as Espinoza Pazwho gave his opinion on the matter.

The singer gave his first statements to the press since this broke out and at the Hermosillo Airport he commented, “I can’t stand cheek? It is that it is not cheek, literally, there are 50 million people who are not knowing me for my talent, but for mites of my ex and that because according to how I didn’t get to Medellin and all that, when it was a plane crash, because of things that are not in my power, do you understand me ? So, he’s pendej * el vato, he has no talent and I’m going to destroy him, “he warned.

Although it should be remembered that on TV Notas we told you that Nodal did not arrive at his concert in Colombia because he was actually with a mysterious woman with whom he was seen in Los Angeles.

Likewise, he commented that he is grateful that he now has the attention of people who do not know him for his music and now he wants them to know what he does through the song for Balvin.

Nodal did not keep his comments to Espinoza Paz either and claimed that being his countryman, he had defended J Balvin, “Hey, tell Espinoza Paz not to be a malinchista, not because he lives in Colombia…. support your race, don’t be an asshole * ”, he said.

Nodal reappears and talks about Espinoza Paz and J Balvin

And he added, “Everything Espinoza Paz said makes sense, but what doesn’t make sense is that he wants to defend others just because he lives in Colombia, or maybe he has projects with J Balvin. You have to be consistent with everything, because it’s a good message, brothers, but not when I’m in a battle with that asshole * “.

Finally, Nodal commented that the famous ‘tiradera’ is already ready, however he revealed that he will launch it soon, since he is now performing concerts. However, he did confirm that he had a conversation with The Capbecause after launching his version very much in his style, the singer decided that the host of ‘Venga la Alegría’ would listen to it exclusively.

