Nodal regrets launching the song ‘Girasol’ against J Balvin and says that they have already “fixed” | Famous
Christian Nodal He kept his millions of followers in anticipation by warning that he would release a song to “destroy” J Balvinwhom he accused of having made fun of him for his new look.
The theme was released through YouTube on June 4, which titled as ‘Sunflower’, where he throws him hard and highlights his alleged incongruity about defending mental health and making his followers make fun of him. Also, he repeatedly mentions that he has no talent.
However, on the night of June 3, at his presentation in Morelia, Mexico, he confessed that he regrets having written the song and stated that he had already spoken with the Colombian reggaeton player to smooth things over.
Christian Nodal regrets the “tiradera” to J Balvin
In the middle of his concert in Morelia, Michoacán, the Mexican singer-songwriter confessed to his thousands of followers that he regretted having created the song.
” I regretted it and I regret itthere’s no way to stop it, it’s going to come out,” Nodal said.
He asked for respect and said that people should not “crush anyone’s dreams”, quite the contrary.
“You don’t have to be shit… in life, because when you are shit… these things are what happen, when you are not aware of how much damage we can do to other people. Respect each other and respect others, we have to love each other much, we are only a human race, we must not play shit …, you don’t have to crush anyone’s dreams, you have to help them come true“, he pointed.
Christian Nodal apologized to J Balvin
Despite the controversy created, Nodal apologized to the Colombian and stated that they had already spoken.
” I’m so sorry balvin, we all have our five minutes of hanging… I screwed up… a lot. Balvin was a benchmark for the inconsistency that exists in this world, It’s not Balvinis this world.”
“That song is not for Balvin, it is for the whole sh*t people who won’t let me forget my pastIt does not allow me to recover as a human being, it is not for Balvin,” he added. “He and I already fixed it, ok? Don’t attack”, ended in his speech.
The controversial statements of Christian Nodal against J Balvin
Before boarding a plane that would take him to the city of Morelia on the afternoon of June 3, Christian attended his followers and some local media from Hermosillo, Sonora, to whom he said that Balvin had no talent and was going to “destroy” him with his song.
“That I can’t stand cheek? It’s not cheek, literally, there are 50 million people who are not knowing me for my talent, but for mitotes of my ex and that because according to how I didn’t get to Medellin and all that, when it was a plane crash, for things that are not in my power, do you understand me? So, it’s pen… the vato, He has no talent and I’m going to destroy him“, he warned.
How did the lawsuit between Nodal and J Balvin begin?
On May 29, Christian Nodal revealed his new look, which the public compared to that of J Balvin. The reggaeton player reacted on June 1 by uploading a photo of the Mexican and one of him where he shows that they have very similar hair and added the phrase: “Find the differences”.
The publication bothered Nodal and he attacked the Colombian, whom he said “had no talent.” For his part, ‘Josesito’, as the interpreter of ‘Mi Gente’ is also known, responded with a video in which he put the word ‘Belinda’ on his face, alluding to Nodal’s new tattoo and his ex-girlfriend. the.
It was so that the 23-year-old singer-songwriter decided to dedicate a song to J Balvin, which he now confessed that he regrets.