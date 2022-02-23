Nodal removes Belinda’s first tattoo

Midtime Editorial

Christian Nodal was presented this weekend Costa Ricawhere he was photographed and thus it was discovered that the singer has already erased at least the first tattoo he got for Belinda.

And it is that in his Instagram account, David Chacon showed a photograph where the singer she no longer has the name “Beli” on her facenear his right ear.

Nodal changed his tattoo and now instead of the singer’s namehas four aces.

Nodal removes tattoo in honor of Belinda The singer Christian Nodal began to remove the traces of his relationship with Belinda and already covered one of the tattoos that had been done in her honor. This is how it was captured in its presentation in Costa Rica, by photographer David Chacón. pic.twitter.com/qwRg5Fa1wf — ᴄᴏɴᴛʀᴀᴩᴏʀᴛᴀᴅᴀ (@Backport_r) February 21, 2022

On February 12, Nodal announced the end of his engagement and relationship with Belinda.

“To all my fans and friends in the press, I want to inform you that we have decided to end our engagement and our relationship as a couple,” he said.

The news was catapulted through social networks, where they were addressed among the possible causes of the breakup between Belinda and Nodal, a loan that Toad’s interpreter would have requested from Christian.

