Nodal removes Belinda’s first tattoo

Mexico City /

Christian Nodal was presented this weekend Costa Ricawhere he was photographed and thus it was discovered that the singer has already erased at least the first tattoo he got for Belinda.

And it is that in his Instagram account, David Chacon showed a photograph where the singer she no longer has the name “Beli” on her facenear his right ear.

Nodal changed his tattoo and now instead of the singer’s namehas four aces.

On February 12, Nodal announced the end of his engagement and relationship with Belinda.

“To all my fans and friends in the press, I want to inform you that we have decided to end our engagement and our relationship as a couple,” he said.

The news was catapulted through social networks, where they were addressed among the possible causes of the breakup between Belinda and Nodal, a loan that Toad’s interpreter would have requested from Christian.

