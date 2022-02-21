Nodal removes Belinda’s tattoo | Famous

Christian Nodal would have covered one of the tattoos alluding to Belinda
Various media such as ‘Venga la alegría’ reported on the night of Sunday, February 20, that the singer had apparently already changed at least one of the marks that had allusions to who was going to be his wife.
According to a series of images by photographer David Chacón, who captured moments of the concert that Nodal had in Costa Rica last Saturday, February 19, the singer the name ‘Beli’ would have been covered up which was next to his right ear.
As can be seen in the photos, instead of the artist’s nickname that was marked in 2020, now Nodal shows off the four suits of poker on each of the letters that made up the name ‘Beli’: spade, heart, rhombus and clover.
The singer has not commented on this apparent modification that was made to one of his tattoos. It is also not clear if the other marks that he had alluding to Belinda were also modified.
These are the tattoos that Nodal is known in honor of Belinda
In addition to the one from ‘Beli’ that would have already been covered on the side of the right ear and the singer’s eyes on the chest, Christian Nodal was known for two other marks alluding to his now ex.
Just weeks after they announced their romance in early August 2020, the singer got a cupid’s bow tattooed and a number 4 next to it on one of his hands.
This tattoo was the complement of one that has Belinda of a heart and also a 4 in one of his hands.
Belinda also got a tattoo in his honor. In September 2020, the initials of the singer were marked on one of his ankles.