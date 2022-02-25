Nodal the “outlaw” arrives today in Cuscatlán

The day has come, gentlemen! El Salvador’s turn to enjoy Christian Nodal live is tonight at Cuscatlán Stadium as part of his “Forajido Tour”. The concert is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.

For the concert, where he will surely sing songs like “Botella after bottle”, “They didn’t tell you wrong”, “Tell me how you want” and “Goodbye love”, “I marked you fart”, “La Sirvengüenza” and the one released a few days later ending his relationship with Belinda, “Ya no somos ni seremos” – a composition by Nodal co-authored by his great friend Edgar Barrera, a song that narrates the lack of love felt by those who loved with all their hearts and lost it – the fans of the considered number one of the Mexican regional genre, you can buy your tickets through the Hugo application, at least the one that -until the closing of this note- was available: preferential, $35, since tickets of 25 and 185 dollars were the first to be sold out , then followed by the Platinum Table $145; and VIP Chair, $75.

Venezuela, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, Colombia, the United States, Nicaragua are just some of the countries that he will visit on this tour of Latin America. In fact, in Honduras he offered his show on two dates: Thursday the 17th and Friday the 18th, both in Tegucigalpa.

Today, and leaving aside his sentimental problems, Nodal, at his young age, is the most successful and beloved singer-songwriter of the Mexican regional genre, proof of this is the recent “sold out” he obtained at the Chochi Sosa Stadium in Tegucigalpa with over 30,000 attendees per night. But last weekend’s success does not end there, because another venue that was packed with thousands of fans who came to see and enjoy the music of the singer-songwriter who has broken the molds of this Mexican genre with his youth and tattoos, was La Cattle Chamber of San Carlos, Costa Rica, where tickets were also sold out weeks before the show.

The concert



Day: Friday, February 25



Venue: Cuscatlan Stadium, San Salvador



Time: 8:30 at night



Tickets: location available: $35, preferential



(the rest were sold out days before the concert).



For sale in: Hugo App



at its best

On Tuesday the 15th, the singer announced that he had signed with one of today’s most important record companies: Sony Music.

It was the label that was responsible for breaking the news. “The multi-award-winning Mexican singer-songwriter arrives with great pride at the artists’ house, to continue with a career full of successes that does not stop,” wrote the label in its statement sent to LA PRENSA GRÁFICA.

While the singer assured that: “I am very grateful for the opportunity to close a cycle in my career and start a new one with a lot of passion, joy and emotion. I appreciate the trust of the entire Sony Music team. Thank you for the interest and for everything that has been supporting me. It’s a great alliance. The best is coming.”

For Sony Music, the singer has achieved despite his youth that “his talent as a singer and songwriter make him a unique artist, called to do great things, to transcend genres and borders.”

Although the personal life of the 23-year-old singer has been giving more to talk about for several days, due to his controversial breakup with Belinda, it is true that his success lies in his musical fusion between mariachi and norteño, to which he himself has baptized as “mariacheño”, a musical genre that tonight will make all Salvadorans attending the concert chant at the top of their lungs: Ayayay!

His relationship with Belinda Belinda and Christian Nodal coincided on “La Voz México”, where both worked as coaches for the program. Their relationship came to light in August 2020, then they announced their engagement on May 25, 2021. They ended their relationship this month. The singer published a brief statement on his social networks on February 12.



Collaborations

To date, he has collaborated with artists such as Juanes with “Tequila”, Sebastián Yatra with “Esta noche” a song that belongs to his album Ahora (2019), Piso 21 with “Pa’ Olvidarme de Ella” where the urban was a little merged with the ranchera, Jessi Uribe, who gave 2 songs to his album Now “The pain with the liquor” and “I swear by this”, together with Maluma with the song “Perdón”. He also with Ángela Aguilar, Banda MS and with Alex Luna, among others.