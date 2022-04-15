Nodal will release the song he recorded with Belinda, but with the voice of another singer | Famous
One of the unknowns of breakup between Christian Nodal and Belinda it was if the song they had recorded as a duet would come out. However, the singer put an end to his doubts and announced that ‘For the rest of your life’ will be released, but It will not be the version that his ex recorded.
In a virtual chat through the Twitch platform, the 23-year-old singer revealed that Argentina Tini Stoessel will be the artist with whom he will launch the theme.
It was in a question and answer session that Nodal broke the news: “Christian, tell me if ‘For the rest of your life’ is going to come out?”, questioned one of the users. “Yes, it will come out, but with Tini”answered the Mexican singer-songwriter.
Christian and Belinda had planned for the song to be released on February 14 to celebrate Valentine’s Day, however, two days before Nodal announced that their relationship had ended.
Belinda and Christian Nodal gave a preview of the song
At the end of 2020, the then couple shared on social networks that they were preparing a musical theme and sang a cappella some verses of ‘For the rest of your life’, at that time the celebrities were enjoying their vacations.
“Now what do we do if this is serious. Love only happens once in a lifetime. I know those little eyes don’t know how to lie, that little mouth doesn’t know how to lie. Tell me if you have plans, what are you going to do for the rest of your life , for the rest of your life”, the music stars sang by the side of a swimming pool.
In August 2021, Belinda confirmed that I would launch a romantic theme with her then boyfriend.
” I’m going to put out a song with Christianwe are happy because It’s a song that I know the public has been eagerly awaiting and it’s called ‘For the rest of your life,'” the actress told ‘Venga la alegría’ at the time.
Belinda and Christian Nodal did manage to launch a song together
Although ‘For the rest of your life’ with Belinda’s voice will be archived, there was a song that the couple released as a duet.
The Spanish and the Mexican they recorded ‘If they let us’main theme of the telenovela of the same name starring Mayrín Villanueva, Marcus Ornellas and Alexis Ayala.