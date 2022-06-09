Entertainment

Nodal’s mom shares heartbreaking video

A few weeks ago, Mrs. Cristy Nodal, mother of singer Christian Nodal She broke the silence about her state of health and was surprised to say that miraculously, a tumor that was detected disappeared when she was about to be operated on in the operating room.

Now, the singer’s mother reappeared and shared a emotional and heartbreaking video where it shows more of this hard process that he faced after being detected colon tumor.

In the moving material, Nodal’s mother showed the hardest moments of those days in which she remained in the hospital, for which she appeared crying and in others you can see what the disease was causing her physique, in addition to leaving see the singer crying because of what was happening.

The video was accompanied by a nostalgic song that says, “because I’ve fought my best battles on my knees in my room.”

Despite the fact that this difficult moment began 3 years ago with stomach discomfort and continued to worsen in February 2022 when she no longer tolerated food, now that the doctors discovered that there was no longer any tumor, Cristy showed herself in Nayarit, enjoying life.

That is why through her Instagram stories, she commented, “vibrating, living, beating… recharging myself with more love and life. Thank God, thank you life.”

