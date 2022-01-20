node of the tax on extra-profits – Corriere.it

The precedents of taxation of extra-profits that we have had in the past then have had problems of constitutionality. It is not trivial to define what they are and what they are determined by. a study that is being carried out to see if there are the conditions for asking this particular help from companies that should benefit from the same things that are hurting others. a study still in progress, I do not think it will enter into this decree. The undersecretary of the Mef Maria Cecilia Guerra speaking to RaiNews 24 Economia he dismisses the hypothesis of the tax. In the meantime, the Council of Ministers has been scheduled for today (Thursday 20 January) to discuss the new support for the economic sectors most affected by the pandemic and the new measures to help families and businesses cope with the cost of bills. .

Measures for 4 billion According to the latest rumors, the government will implement measures for a total value of at least four billion. According to what is learned while the technicians are still working on the details, in the provision of tomorrow (which should be a single decree) there would be the renewal of the CO2 auctions and also the reduction of system costs through the securitization of a part of them. The first measure should be worth 1.5 billion, the second 2.5 billion. The interventions will also apply to businesses. Approximately 1.3 billion will be allocated to support sectors in difficulty.



Government meetings These days the government is meeting with trade associations on the problem of expensive energy, after companies have complained about the explosion of costs to 37 billion for this year and the danger of the production stop. This morning (on the morning of Thursday 20 January) the premier Mario Draghi met with Confindustria’s number one Carlo Bonomi to address the issue. Yesterday, Wednesday 19 January, he was the Minister of Economic Development Giancarlo Giorgetti to talk via video conference with entrepreneurs who complain more and more that they cannot produce at these levels of energy prices. Yesterday, Wednesday 19 January, it was learned that the new measures against high bills would be worth around 4-5 billion without making any deviations from the deficit, but the ad hoc intervention to curb the increase in electricity and gas would not yet be ready.

Salvini: Limit the profits of energy companies The postponement of the provision on the bills indicates that the government majority has not yet found an agreement on the measures. The clearest position is that of the Lega, which for days has been asking to intervene on energy companies. We are pressing for the bill decree to arrive in the next few days. The next decree against expensive energy will be intended entirely for those who have businesses with installment payments, block increases and a request to companies that produce and sell to limit profits and some interventions at a European level, says the leader of the League. Matteo Salvini. Energy is in danger of becoming a national emergency and risks putting hundreds of thousands of workers in the middle of the road and closing thousands of companies, concludes Salvini.

Environmentalists: Also focus on energy saving Wwf, Greenpeace, Legambiente and Kyoto Club also intervened in the very animated debate to express concern about the advances and declarations on the measures to deal with the expensive bills. Pending the deliberations of the Council of Ministers – reads a note – the environmental organizations underline that, despite the gas crisis has been underway for months, the reasoning put in place still risks delaying decarbonisation, debasing the renewable energy market and they do not focus on saving energy, even with extraordinary measures of involvement of the population, as was done in the 1970s. The great absent in all government speeches is savings and efficiency. In the face of an energy crisis, we must respond with collective savings actions, on the other hand there is a complete lack of public action to call for savings, which would be an essential component to face an energy crisis. .

